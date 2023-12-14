'Some type of cyber incident': London Public Library systems failure result of cyberattack
On Wednesday, London Public Library officials reported a major systems outage, with all their computerized services down.
That means popular services like the catalogue search and the book reservation tools are currently not available.
Now they believe they have identified the reason.
"We're looking at what appears to be some type of cyber incident,” Communications Manager Ellen Hobin told CTV News London. “That's all we know at this point."
The library system's website, computers, email, Wi-Fi, and digital services have all been unavailable, while the Carson, Glanworth and Lambeth branches have all been closed for the week.
A recent cyber attack on the Toronto Public Library system reportedly resulted in some personal information ending up on the dark web, including staff and donor info.
The Carson, Glanworth and Lambeth branches of the London Public Library system remain closed after a cyber attack on Dec. 13, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)
A restoration of services in Toronto will continue into the New Year.
Hobin said work has begun to determine the ‘how’ and the ‘why’ behind the London attack.
"We're working with experts in the field so that we can learn more and take the next best, most appropriate steps,” she said.
It may be a forgotten memory for some, but when a person used to take a book out of the library, inside the front cover was a sleeve, and inside the sleeve was a due date card that no longer exists. But, for now, it's back to taking notes.
Library officials say people programs are still being run at the libraries and books can still be checked out at the London Public Library following a cyberattack on Dec. 13, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)There's no fine system involved so it's just a matter of keeping track of the books so the library can get them back in a timely fashion.
But Hobin said all other library services are still available.
"Programs are still taking place in our spaces. We're using social media to communicate because our websites down,” she said.
One of the most popular library resources, a program which allows people to download e-books or audio books, may actually come back on line relatively soon. That is in part because the program is run through a third-party platform.
There's no timeline on a full restoration.
