    • Snowstorm leads to stranded motorists on closed roads

    Stranded vehicles on Highway 21, north of Kincardine, Ont. are seen on Jan. 14, 2024. (Source: South Bruce OPP) Stranded vehicles on Highway 21, north of Kincardine, Ont. are seen on Jan. 14, 2024. (Source: South Bruce OPP)
    Many vehicles ended up in midwestern Ontario ditches this weekend.

    Additional motorists were left stranded in the middle of Highway 21 north of Kincardine, as nine drivers were charged with driving on closed roads in Southern Bruce County alone, amidst the first large snowstorm of 2024.

    “If something happens, now your first responders are at risk. Your police, your fire, your paramedics, your tow truck driver. The people that bring the road closed barriers out, even. You’re just putting along of people at risk. So, what is the value of your trip?” said South Bruce OPP Community Services Officer, Kevin Martin.

    30 to 40 cm of snow fell in an area stretching from Clinton to Tobermory over the weekend.

    Squalls persisted on Monday, shuttering school buses and closing schools across most of Perth, Huron, Bruce, and Grey counties.

    A car is seen in the ditch near Walkerton, Ont. on Jan. 15, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

    “I haven’t been out driving since Friday. There hasn’t been a lot of traffic here. But, from what I’ve seen people are slowing down and heeding the snow, which is good,” said Mark Gaynor as he shovelled his driveway in Walkerton.

    Martin said most drivers are heeding the snow, wind and squalls, but those that aren’t don’t always make it home in one piece, as evidenced by the 10 crashes in Southern Bruce County during the height of the snowstorm.

    “One of those 10 property damage collisions, we had a driver hitting a road closed barrier. That just highlights how bad the visibility was at times,” said Martin.

    Bruce County digs out after the first snowstorm of 2024 on Jan. 15, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

    While the snowfall is expected to slow this week compared to the weekend, now that it’s here, all that’s required is some wind and some cold air over the wide open and warm Great Lakes to kick the snowmaking machine into overdrive once again.

    “First snowstorm of the season, so far, not too bad. Had a hairy drive over from Durham yesterday, but other than that, it’s been pretty good,” said Ron Leavoy, of Walkerton, as he shovelled his driveway Monday morning.

    Martin said he’s hopeful that all of Highway 21 will reopen as soon as Monday, but that depends on the winds off of Lake Huron, and drivers’ willingness to heed the warnings to stay off of closed roads. 

    Bruce County digs out after the first snowstorm of 2024 on Jan. 15, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

