LONDON, ONT. -- The Canadian Forces Snowbirds Air Demonstration Squadron (CF Snowbirds) will be flying over London, Ont. Tuesday morning to commemorate the victims of the June 6, vehicle attack.

In a tweet it was announced Tuesday morning that the flyby will take place around 10:40 a.m.

“The CF Snowbirds will be doing a flypast of London, Ontario at 10:40am, June 15 in commemoration of those lost last week and in solidarity with family, friends and all Canadians who came together following the tragedy.”

The Snowbirds have recently been spending the week in Windsor, Ont. to attend airshows in the United States.

On June 6, a Muslim family was out for a walk along Hyde Park Road when they were run down by a man in a pick up truck.

The alleged attack left four members of the family dead and a young boy injured in hospital.

The boy, Fayez Afzaal has since been released from hospital.

The deceased have been identified as 46-year-old Salman Afzaal, his 44-year-old wife Madiha, their 15-year-old daughter Yumnah and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal.

The #CFSnowbirds will be doing a flypast of London, Ontario at 10:40am, June 15 in commemoration of those lost last week and in solidarity with family, friends and all Canadians who came together following the tragedy.

��Patrick Cardinal pic.twitter.com/xbsNJh7IvU — CF Snowbirds (@CFSnowbirds) June 15, 2021

The family members were laid to rest over the weekend.

The attack has been called a terrorist attack by politicians, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and many in the community.

On Monday the accused, Nathaniel Veltman, 20, had his charges upgraded to include terrorism.

He is facing four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.