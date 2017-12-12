

CTV London





It's been a treacherous day on area roads as most the region experienced the first wallop of winter.

Meanwhile Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for London-Middlesex, Sarnia-Lambton, and Huron-Perth.

Snow squall bands mixed with blowing snow could make for hazardous driving conditions.

The weather agency says that "there is potential for these snow squalls to become stationary for several hours at a time this afternoon into Wednesday. If this happens, local snowfall amounts of 30 cm or more are possible in the region, including the City of London."

Lake effect snow will continue Tuesday night with streamers moving back into London.

About 8-10 cm is possible with another Alberta clipper on the way Wednesday.

We could see another 5-10 cm into early Thursday morning.

· Bluewater Veteran's Highway (Highway 21) from Blyth Road to Amberley Road.

· Blyth Road (County #25) from Bluewater Veteran's Highway to the village of Blyth (London Road)

· Huron Road (Highway 8) between Goderich and the west edge of Clinton

· London Road (County #4) from Blyth to Clinton