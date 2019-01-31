

Scott Miller, CTV London





All roads in Grey County and along the Bruce Peninsula were closed Thursday due a blast of dangerous, wintry weather, while the ongoing cold snap led to bus cancellations and delayed exams in the London area.

Blowing snow forced multiple road closures in Bruce County as well and all schools in Bruce and Grey counties were shut down Thursday.

It was so bad Wednesday night that snowplows were pulled from some area roadways because of the dangerous conditions.

Snow squalls coupled with high winds have caused huge drifts on side roads, county roads and highways across the region.

Crews are working overtime to try and gets roads reopened, but it’s no easy task.

Numerous buses cancelled, schools open

The ongoing cold snap has led to bus cancellations and delayed exams in the London area while snow and wind shut down many roads in Bruce, Grey and Huron counties.

Where buses were cancelled in London, Middlesex, Oxford and Elgin counties, all schools were open and it was being left up to parents to decide if their children should travel to school.

Thames Valley District School Board secondary schools have rescheduled exams to Monday, and the second semester will now start on Tuesday, Feb. 5. (Except for London Central Secondary.)

There were also bus cancellations in Huron-Perth, where some roads had to be closed to due snowfall and blowing snow as plows attempted to clear the snow.

Buses were running Thursday in Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton.