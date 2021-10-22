'Smashing' business opens doors in Huron County, Ont.

Clinton, Ont. -

Jared Daw is using a crowbar to take out his frustrations on an old printer. Normally, that’s something that might get you in trouble, but it’s all part of the plan at a new business in downtown Clinton.

“Pretty exhilarating to feel the rush of smashing objects,” says Daw.

Jesse Paul is the owner of the Anger Management Destruction Therapy Clinic in Clinton. It’s a tongue-in-cheek name for a room where people can pay to smash stuff.

“There’s a few smash rooms in Ontario. I lived in Vegas for a few years, they’re big down there, so I wanted to bring something different to Huron County,” says Paul.

Paul has transformed his former photo studio in Clinton into a plywood clad “smash room” where old printers, TVs, plates, bottles and mirrors are busted up, for fun.

“We have 'bring your own stuff.' So people can bring in their own stuff to smash. We will give them more stuff to smash, and then we deal with the cleanup, and they don’t have to,” he says.

Now, Paul is quick to point out that he’s not a therapist and this isn’t meant to replace actual 'anger therapy' for people that need it.

Scott Bea is a clinical psychologist. He says, “Rage or anger rooms are one way to discharge feelings of anger, but they likely don’t make much of a difference in the long run.”

Paul says, “It’s not real therapy. It’s entertainment. It’s fun."

Whatever it is, Jared Daw enjoyed it.

“There’s a kind of like a tension release after you’ve swung the bat or crowbar. I liked it. Not something you get to do everyday,” he says.

