PERTH COUNTY, ONT. -- There were only minor injuries after a car ended up on its roof in a ditch near Molesworth Wednesday morning.

Police were called for an upside down car in the ditch along Road 178, between Listowel and Wingham, around 10 a.m.

Two people were in the vehicle when it entered the ditch. One of the occupants was taken to hospital via ambulance with minor injuries.

The car ended up just a few metres from landing upside down in a nearby creek.

The roads were slick from snow at the time of the crash.