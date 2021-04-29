LONDON, ONT. -- The cause of an afternoon house fire in Sarnia, Ont. is under investigation say Sarnia police.

Fire crews responded to a fire at a residence in the 100 block of College Avenue South around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The fire was quickly brought under control and no one was reported injured.

Sarnia police say they are continuing to hold the scene Thursday while the Ontario Fire Marshal's office determines the cause.

A damage estimate has not been released.

More updates are expected as information becomes available.