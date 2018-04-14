

CTV London





Police are hoping to find two sledge hockey sticks stolen from a St. Thomas porch.

The sticks were placed on a front porch Wednesday to offer support to the Humboldt Broncos and the Saskatchewan community there.

Police say when the resident returned on Thursday afternoon, both were gone.

The sticks are described by police as well used and worn.

Both have a black carbon fibre shaft with Warriors printed on the shaft. They each have a wooden blade with Canadian flag tape.

If anyone has informaiton please contact police at 519-631-1224 or Crimestoppers.