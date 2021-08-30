'Skydrive' model a succes says airshow organizers

London, Ont. -

The 2021 Airshow London weekend wrapped up Sunday and organizers are touting the efficiency of the ‘Skydrive’ model.

“This weekend went incredibly smooth,” says Airshow London Chair Jim Graham. “It was so awesome to see families out there tailgating, having a covid friendly experience, having a bit of community, and watching the best air display in North America”

The ’Skydrive’ idea was born out of the need to physically distance during the pandemic.

Before Covid times, Executive Director Holy Doty says they would average 20,000 visitors for an airshow weekend. This year with the added day, organizers think they’ve surpassed that.

“So about 2,500 cars a day, 30,000 fans,” says Doty, who explains, “An average of four people per car attended, driving up to their designated space, which they could freely enjoy, giving a ‘tailgating’ type atmosphere that is popular with football fans in the U.S.”

“There’s a few things we’d like to bring back from the past,” Doty adds. “But I think there’s so much convenience, families are loving it. And our elder crowd loves the convenience, I think it might be here for a little while.”

The idea is spreading as an airshow in Abottsford, BC has adopted the ‘Skydrive’ branding and has worked in tandem with the London organizers to improve the event going forward.

“We have worked very closely with Abbotsford,” says Graham “Yes, we shared our experience, and they are sharing their experience with the ‘Skydrive’ model. It’s something, hopefully we can start to look at different ways of doing, incorporating all that’s good with the tailgating model — after the covid years”

Some of the visiting pilots departed London Monday, while others are waiting a couple days before moving on to the next show.

Graham says the team will take a break for a couple of weeks, but will begin planning the 2022 airshow almost immediately.