Skilled trades competition testing 'real life' skills
Mac Frey and Kiyran Coulter love to build things and are two of seven students taking part in the Avon Maitland District School Board’s firs-ever skilled trades competition.
“I find it satisfying. Just seeing what you’re building, the process. I just find it fun,” said Frey, a Grade 12 student at Listowel District Secondary School.
As part of the competition, two-member carpentry teams are tasked with building a table and bench, from drawings, to assembly, while individual welders craft a metal castle, from conception to completion.
“We haven’t had something like this happen for the students in a long, long time. So, to have these students get that opportunity, to say hey, ‘I can shine in this way here, within our school,’ this is perfect,” said teacher, Tyler Campbell.
Organizers hope this kind of competition will eventually reach the level of importance and prestige as high school sports, like basketball, volleyball, and hockey.
Most high school athletes will ever get paid to play their sport, where all of the skilled trades competitors taking part this week, will have a well-paying job waiting for them at the end of high school.
Students from Avon Maitland District School Board participate in the board’s first skilled trades competition at Listowel District Secondary School on March 6, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
“I’m sure it’s a little intimidating to be in a competition and everyone is standing around watching you, and you are judged on your work. But yeah, at the end of the day, they can say, ‘I can do this,’ and measure my ability against someone else,” said Technology Head Instructor at the school, Marcel Van Leeuwen.
“These are students that this is what they love to do, and this is what they are skilled in,” said Jodi Froud, Ontario Youth Apprenticeship Program and Pathways co-ordinator with the Avon Maitland District School Board.
It’s estimated that Ontario is short as many as 300,000 skilled trades people, and that one in five job vacancies will be in the skilled trades by 2025.
“We’re seeing a demand all the time. These are students, right now, really hoping to get those jobs outside of school. They’re looking at other ways they can be more employable,” said Campbell.
Carson Van Fleet may be focused on building a metal castle, but has much larger aspirations once his high school days are behind him.
“I want to do a bit of pipe welding. Maybe own my own company, eventually. We’ll see how it goes,” said the Grade 11 welding student.
Winners from the first Avon Maitland Skills Competition will move onto to Skills Ontario events in London and Toronto next month.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING 19-year-old charged in killing of 6 people, including 4 children in Barrhaven homicides, Ottawa police say
A mother, her four children, the youngest just two-and-a-half months old, and a family acquaintance have been killed in a "mass killing" at a home in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, Ottawa police say.
TREND LINE Majority of Canadians not even considering voting for the Liberals: Nanos
Fewer Canadians than at almost any point since the party was elected with Justin Trudeau as leader are considering voting for the federal Liberals, according to the latest tracking by Nanos Research.
'It's disturbing': Growing number of bodies left sitting in cold storage at N.L.'s largest hospital
Tucked away near a receiving bay and mere feet from a green garbage dumpster, a group of industrial freezers are holding a growing amount of human bodies outside Newfoundland and Labrador’s biggest hospital.
Gazans face widespread starvation, pressures mount to restore UN relief funding after Canada, allies halt payments
Canada is facing increasing pressure from humanitarian advocates and Muslim and Arab Canadians to restore funding to UNRWA, the UN aid organization for Palestinian refugees, as mass starvation looms in Gaza.
Quebec teen drowns in waters off Florida during swim camp
The body of a Quebec teenager has been found in the Gulf of Mexico. William Zhang, 17, was visiting Florida with his swim team for a swim camp. He did not return to shore at the end of swimming drill on Wednesday morning.
Class action confirmed by B.C. court after recall of Cottonelle wipes
B.C.'s Supreme Court has confirmed a national class action lawsuit against Kimberly-Clark Corporation following a 2020 recall of flushable wipes over possible bacteria contamination.
'Sweetest kids you'll ever meet:' School mourns family killed in plane crash
Students and staff at a private school north of Toronto are “completely distraught” as they grapple with the loss of a family of five killed in a plane crash in Nashville, a school administrator said Thursday, calling the family “an integral part” of the community.
First-ever bald eagle nest discovered in Toronto, conservation authority confirms
For the first time ever, a bald eagle’s nest has been discovered in Toronto, the city’s conservation authority confirmed Thursday.
Trudeau says Canada is 'continuing to support' Kovrig and Spavor, amid settlement news
Facing questions about potential settlements for two Canadians imprisoned for three years in China, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declined to discuss specifics on Thursday but said Canada is 'continuing to support them.'
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.