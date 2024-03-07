Skilled trades competition testing 'real life' skills

Mac Frey and Kiyran Coulter love to build things and are two of seven students taking part in the Avon Maitland District School Board’s firs-ever skilled trades competition.

“I find it satisfying. Just seeing what you’re building, the process. I just find it fun,” said Frey, a Grade 12 student at Listowel District Secondary School.

As part of the competition, two-member carpentry teams are tasked with building a table and bench, from drawings, to assembly, while individual welders craft a metal castle, from conception to completion.

“We haven’t had something like this happen for the students in a long, long time. So, to have these students get that opportunity, to say hey, ‘I can shine in this way here, within our school,’ this is perfect,” said teacher, Tyler Campbell.

Organizers hope this kind of competition will eventually reach the level of importance and prestige as high school sports, like basketball, volleyball, and hockey.

Most high school athletes will ever get paid to play their sport, where all of the skilled trades competitors taking part this week, will have a well-paying job waiting for them at the end of high school.

Students from Avon Maitland District School Board participate in the board’s first skilled trades competition at Listowel District Secondary School on March 6, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

“I’m sure it’s a little intimidating to be in a competition and everyone is standing around watching you, and you are judged on your work. But yeah, at the end of the day, they can say, ‘I can do this,’ and measure my ability against someone else,” said Technology Head Instructor at the school, Marcel Van Leeuwen.

“These are students that this is what they love to do, and this is what they are skilled in,” said Jodi Froud, Ontario Youth Apprenticeship Program and Pathways co-ordinator with the Avon Maitland District School Board.

It’s estimated that Ontario is short as many as 300,000 skilled trades people, and that one in five job vacancies will be in the skilled trades by 2025.

“We’re seeing a demand all the time. These are students, right now, really hoping to get those jobs outside of school. They’re looking at other ways they can be more employable,” said Campbell.

Carson Van Fleet may be focused on building a metal castle, but has much larger aspirations once his high school days are behind him.

“I want to do a bit of pipe welding. Maybe own my own company, eventually. We’ll see how it goes,” said the Grade 11 welding student.

Winners from the first Avon Maitland Skills Competition will move onto to Skills Ontario events in London and Toronto next month.