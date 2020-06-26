LONDON, ONT -- Six cows were killed early Thursday morning in Huron County after escaping their enclosure and getting hit by vehicles.

Huron County OPP confirmed to CTV News London that they investigated a pair of collisions involving cattle after 15 cows escaped their enclosure near Dashwood Ont.

Dashwood is located just minutes north of Grand Bend Ont.

The first collision involving a tractor trailer happened around 1:50 a.m. on Blackbush Line killing five of the escaped cows.

A sixth cow was killed in a second collision with a pickup truck on Dashwood Road just before 3 a.m.

Police say that some of the cows had to be put down by officers on scene.

Neither driver was injured in the collisions and the remaining nine cows were rounded up and returned to their property.