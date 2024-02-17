LONDON
London

SIU concludes 'no reasonable grounds' to charge London officers in relation to arrested woman's injury

The province’s Special Investigations Unit. (File photo) The province’s Special Investigations Unit. (File photo)
Share

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has found no grounds to charge London police officers who engaged in a physical altercation with a suspect which resulted in an injury.

According to the SIU, two officers in a marked cruiser came across a woman who was the subject of an arrest warrant.

"The 34-year-old woman, who was on her bike at the time, was permitted to return her bike home." the SIU said in a statement, adding the officers closely followed her.

As the woman was being accompanied to the police cruiser parked outside the home, a physical altercation broke out between the woman and the officers, according to the SIU.

The woman, who was eventually handcuffed, was sent to hospital after her arrest and diagnosed with a fractured left finger.

"On his assessment of the evidence, SIU Director Joseph Martino determined there were no reasonable grounds to believe that any officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the woman’s arrest and injury," the SIU said.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Freedom Convoy: Which Charter rights did the Emergencies Act breach?

Freedom Convoy supporters are celebrating a recent federal court ruling that found that the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act was unreasonable and violated some of the protesters' Charter rights. However, Federal Court Justice Richard Mosley said that some Charter rights were not infringed upon.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News