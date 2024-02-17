SIU concludes 'no reasonable grounds' to charge London officers in relation to arrested woman's injury

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has found no grounds to charge London police officers who engaged in a physical altercation with a suspect which resulted in an injury.

According to the SIU, two officers in a marked cruiser came across a woman who was the subject of an arrest warrant.

"The 34-year-old woman, who was on her bike at the time, was permitted to return her bike home." the SIU said in a statement, adding the officers closely followed her.

As the woman was being accompanied to the police cruiser parked outside the home, a physical altercation broke out between the woman and the officers, according to the SIU.

The woman, who was eventually handcuffed, was sent to hospital after her arrest and diagnosed with a fractured left finger.

"On his assessment of the evidence, SIU Director Joseph Martino determined there were no reasonable grounds to believe that any officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the woman’s arrest and injury," the SIU said.