SIU clears officer in police-involved shooting in Seaforth

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said a Huron County OPP officer did nothing criminally wrong when they shot at a suspect’s car moments before it drove at them during a stolen vehicle investigation in Seaforth.

The wild events occurred over a few short hours across Huron County on Oct. 18, 2023.

Around 8:30 that morning, police responded to reports of a stolen vehicle in Seaforth.

The stolen truck and trailer would later be found abandoned near Wingham.

The SIU said the police investigation showed that the suspect then called a friend for a ride after the stolen truck ran out of gas.

That friend picked the suspect up and then proceeded to Wingham, where an unmarked OPP vehicle spotted the pair in a white SUV.

The scene of a police involved shooting in Seaforth on Oct. 18, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

Without being detected, OPP officers followed the suspect vehicle to a home on Seaforth’s Main Street.

Upon attempting to arrest the suspects in the vehicle, the white SUV allegedly drove directly at the officer before fleeing at a high rate of speed. During that interaction, one OPP officer fired three shots into the suspect vehicle, striking one male suspect twice and a female suspect once.

Within minutes, a man was dropped off at the Clinton hospital with gunshot wounds to his chest and arm.

Moments later, the suspect vehicle, a white SUV, collided with another vehicle two blocks away from the hospital. The female driver fled.

The male suspect was treated in hospital for his wounds, while the female suspect was not located for several weeks before being apprehended on Nov. 23, 2023.

Damage to the vehicle involved in a collision in Clinton, following a police involved shooting in Seaforth on Oct. 18, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

The OPP officer suffered minor injuries.

The SIU said there are “no reasonable grounds to believe that the officer who fired his weapon committed a criminal offence in connection with the injuries to both individuals.”

As a result of the alleged actions that day, 35-year-old Josh Breau of Central Huron was charged with attempted murder and possession of property obtained by crime.

Karley Frayer, 34, of Central Huron, was also charged with attempted murder and possession of property obtained by crime.