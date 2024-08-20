Attempted murder charge laid by Huron OPP
An attempted murder charge has been laid following an incident in Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh (ACW) Township.
Around 11:30 on June 25, police responded to a home in ACW to find a victim had been attacked with a weapon before officers arrived.
No other details about the incident have been released.
A 21 year old from Stratford has been charged with attempt to commit murder and failure to comply with probation order.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada's inflation rate falls to lowest level since March 2021
Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate fell to 2.5 per cent last month, down from 2.7 per cent in June, as price pressures across the economy continued to fade.
How much do you need to earn to buy a home? Canadian minimum income lowered last month
The minimum income needed to buy a home in Canada lowered in July, according to a new report that cites dropping mortgage rates and lowering average home prices.
DEVELOPING 12-minute search shifts resume for 6 from sunken yacht off Sicily, including tech giant Mike Lynch
Police divers resumed searching Tuesday for six people, including British tech magnate Mike Lynch, believed trapped some 50 metres (164 feet) underwater in the hull of a superyacht that sank in a storm off Sicily.
Ontario woman accidentally overpays Visa bill by nearly $13,000
Many of us pay our bills using online banking because it's simple, fast and usually problem free, but if you make a mistake and pay the wrong amount, it can sometimes be difficult to get your money back.
Ontario to close safe consumption sites near schools
The Ontario government is moving to close safe consumption sites for drug users near schools and prohibit any new ones from being built near schools as well.
Conservatives under fire after pulling 'Canadian Dream' video that may have shown Russian jets
The Conservative Party of Canada has deleted a video that promoted Canadian values but featured what the Defence Minister's office says are Russian fighter jets.
Kenyan man being held over the discovery of dismembered female bodies escapes from police custody
A suspect who police said confessed to killing 42 women and was being detained over the discovery of dismembered bodies in Kenya's capital has escaped from police custody, officials said Tuesday.
Two 18-year-olds charged with murder of former 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor
Two 18-year-old men have been charged with murder in the killing of former 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor.
Canada's median income after tax is down, latest statistics show
Statistics Canada says the median family after-tax income in 2022 fell compared with 2021, after adjustment for inflation, with young people being the hardest hit.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.