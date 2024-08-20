Attempted murder charge laid by Huron OPP

An attempted murder charge has been laid following an incident in Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh (ACW) Township.

Around 11:30 on June 25, police responded to a home in ACW to find a victim had been attacked with a weapon before officers arrived.

No other details about the incident have been released.

A 21 year old from Stratford has been charged with attempt to commit murder and failure to comply with probation order.