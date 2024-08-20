LONDON
London

    • Charges laid after two-hour standoff in West Lorne

    Charges have been laid following a standoff in West Lorne on Monday.

    According to OPP, a 33 year old from West Elgin is charged with uttering threats - damage property, uttering threats - cause death or bodily harm - spousal, possession of weapon for dangerous purpose and fail to comply with probation order.

    Around 12:20 p.m. on Monday, OPP were called in following a disturbance at a home on Anne Street in West Elgin.

    Around 2:45 p.m., a person was taken into custody without incident.

