Charges laid after two-hour standoff in West Lorne

Charges have been laid following a standoff in West Lorne on Monday.

According to OPP, a 33 year old from West Elgin is charged with uttering threats - damage property, uttering threats - cause death or bodily harm - spousal, possession of weapon for dangerous purpose and fail to comply with probation order.

Around 12:20 p.m. on Monday, OPP were called in following a disturbance at a home on Anne Street in West Elgin.

Around 2:45 p.m., a person was taken into custody without incident.