    • 'Situation unfounded' in Exeter after two days of police activity

    After two days of heavy police activity in Exeter, OPP have said, “The situation was unfounded, no charges have been laid.”

    Just before 11:30 a.m. on Friday, OPP with the Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), OPP Canine, OPP Crisis Negotiators and OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), were sent to an address on Main Street South in Exeter for the report of a possible hostage situation.

     “The OPP deployed resources based upon a tip received regarding a hostage-taking incident which later proved to be unfounded. The OPP take the necessary safety precautions when public safety could be impacted," Const. Jeff Hare told CTV News.

    Main Street South between John Street and James Street were shut down and area residences and businesses were evacuated for public safety.

    Five people who were in the apartment exited without issue.

    On Thursday, police were in the same area for a stolen vehicle investigation. They searched an apartment unit above a downtown business and one person was arrested without incident.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP, or if you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

