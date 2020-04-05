LONDON, ONT. -- A 21-year-old woman has died in a crash near Brussels.

Huron OPP say it happened about 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Newry Road (Huron County Road #16) and McDonald Line.

Police say the investigation indicates a sport utility vehicle was eastbound on Newry Road when it left the roadway, collided with the ditch and rolled before it came to rest in the intersection.

The driver was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased. Nobody else was in the vehicle.

She has been identified as Sydney Dietrich-Illsley, 21, of Brussels.