Single motor bike collision leaves one dead and other with serious injuries

One person is dead while another remains in hospital with serious injuries Sunday after a single vehicle collision involving a motor bike on the former River Road Golf Course in East London near the Thames River.

Police say emergency crews responded to the area shortly after 5:30pm where they found two individuals, one was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other individual involved was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A small area in the southern portion of the former golf course and surrounding trails was taped off.

Police and paramedics could be seen coming and going from the scene through a wooded area.

A dirt bike lying on the grass was visible from the roadway.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.