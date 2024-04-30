Showers ending for a mix of sun and cloud in the region

Spotty showers are expected first thing Tuesday morning across the region with the temperature starting at a warm 14 C.

"Cloudy with breaks headed into the afternoon and then a nice mix of sun and cloud continue into the afternoon and evening," said CTV News London meteorologist Julie Atchison.

The daytime high will be around 21 C, "Still well above normal for this time of year with balmy temperatures holding over the next seven [days]," Atchison added.

The normal high for this time of year is around 17 C and the low around 5 C.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Tuesday: Showers ending early this morning then cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h this afternoon. High 21. UV index 6 or high.

Tuesday Night: Mainly cloudy. Clearing after midnight. Low 10.

Wednesday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the morning. High 23. UV index 8 or very high.

Thursday: Sunny. High 22.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24.

Saturday: Cloudy. High 21.

Sunday: