Showers ending for a mix of sun and cloud in the region
Spotty showers are expected first thing Tuesday morning across the region with the temperature starting at a warm 14 C.
"Cloudy with breaks headed into the afternoon and then a nice mix of sun and cloud continue into the afternoon and evening," said CTV News London meteorologist Julie Atchison.
The daytime high will be around 21 C, "Still well above normal for this time of year with balmy temperatures holding over the next seven [days]," Atchison added.
The normal high for this time of year is around 17 C and the low around 5 C.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Tuesday: Showers ending early this morning then cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h this afternoon. High 21. UV index 6 or high.
Tuesday Night: Mainly cloudy. Clearing after midnight. Low 10.
Wednesday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the morning. High 23. UV index 8 or very high.
Thursday: Sunny. High 22.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24.
Saturday: Cloudy. High 21.
Sunday:
London Top Stories
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER Knights no longer perfect in the playoffs
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW Is there a cost to convenience? Canada approves new cancer immunotherapy treatment
A new cancer treatment recently approved in Canada promises to cut treatment time down to just minutes, but experts have differing opinions on whether it's what's best for patients.
Air Canada walks back new seat selection policy change after backlash
Air Canada has paused a new seat selection fee for travellers booked on the lowest fares just days after implementing it.
Province boots mayor and council in small northern Ont. town out of office
An ongoing municipal strike, court battles and revolt by half of council has prompted the province to oust the mayor and council in Black River-Matheson.
3 law officers serving warrant are killed, 5 wounded in shootout at North Carolina home, police say
Three officers on a U.S. Marshals Task Force serving a warrant for a felon wanted for possessing a firearm were killed and five other officers were wounded in a shootout Monday at a North Carolina home, police said.
'Shocked and concerned': Calgary principal charged with possession of child pornography
A Calgary elementary school principal has been charged with possession of child pornography, authorities announced Monday.
Health authority confirms cockroaches at B.C. hospital, insists they 'do not bite'
The Vancouver Island Health Authority is downplaying what staff describe as a cockroach infestation in a medical unit of Saanich Peninsula Hospital.
Toronto police arrest 12 people, lay 102 charges in major credit card fraud scheme
Toronto police say 12 people are facing a combined 102 charges in connection with an investigation into a major credit fraud scheme.
Winner of US$1.3 billion Powerball jackpot is an immigrant from Laos who has cancer
One of the winners of a historic US$1.3 billion Powerball jackpot last month is an immigrant from Laos who has had cancer for eight years and had his latest chemotherapy treatment last week.
Britney and Jamie Spears settlement avoids long, potentially ugly and revealing trial
Britney Spears and her father Jamie Spears will avoid what could have been a long, ugly and revealing trial with a settlement of the lingering issues in the court conservatorship that controlled her life and financial decisions for nearly 14 years.
Kitchener
Man sentenced in 'shocking, unprovoked attack on a stranger' at Cambridge grocery store
A man who stabbed an employee at a Cambridge grocery store in 2022 has been sentenced to three years behind bars.
Waterloo exploring potential MZO for new affordable housing project
The City of Waterloo is moving forward with a plan to try and rezone 25 acres of city-owned land near RIM Park to allow for affordable and attainable housing.
Teenager charged in Fergus attack
A teenager is facing charges after an attack in Fergus sent one person to hospital.
Windsor
U of W Students’ Alliance office defaced with hate and homophobic slurs
For three consecutive days - from April 10 to 12, the University of Windsor Students’ Alliance Pride Centre was defaced with hateful homophobic writing - etched on their office door.
Sinkhole closes downtown Windsor intersection
A section of downtown Windsor has been closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic after a sinkhole opened up in the middle of an intersection.
'Overdose awareness anthem' released by London, Ont. musician
Written and performed by Smith, who hails from London, Ont., the song details the story of Windsor’s Christy Soulliere and her son, Austin, who died in 2022 of fentanyl poisoning at the age of 27.
Barrie
Police investigate $90,000 worth of stolen golf carts
Police continue to investigate a golf cart theft in the Township of Oro-Medonte, as eleven carts were stolen from Settlers' Ghost Golf Club just over a week ago.
County Road 27 has reopened after gas leak
County Road 27 has reopened after a collision investigation.
One person killed in Blue Mountains crash
OPP is investigating a single vehicle crash in The Blue Mountains that claimed the life of one person.
Northern Ontario
Former child protection worker in northern Ont. charged with sexual assault
Police in Greater Sudbury have charged a 57-year-old Sudbury suspect with sexual assault in a case that dates back 25 years.
Human skeletal remains found in Chelmsford area of Greater Sudbury, police say
A gruesome discovery was made in a remote wooded area of Greater Sudbury on Sunday night, Sudbury police say.
Ottawa
Treasury Board 'committed to hybrid work' after reports of mandated change coming in fall
The Treasury Board of Canada will only say it is “committed to hybrid work,” as reports suggest federal workers may be required to spend more time in the office.
One woman's story about the damage fraudulent links can do
An Ottawa woman says she believes clicking on a fraudulent link led to her entire bank account being compromised, leaving her out thousands of dollars.
Ottawa Catholic School Board building 'broader' technology policy as province announces cellphone crackdown
As the Ontario government gets set to ban cellphones in school starting in September, the Ottawa Catholic School Board is poised to develop its own local policy encompassing 'broader technological considerations.'
Toronto
Canada's new dental program offering hope of free care to millions but many dentists aren't signed up
A new Canadian dental care program is offering the hope of free care to millions, but while 1.7 million people have signed up for the plan, only about 5,000 dentists have done the same.
A group of Thorncliffe Park tenants have been on a rent strike for a year and say there's no resolution in sight
Dozens of Thorncliffe Park tenants have now been withholding their rent for one year and it’s unclear when the dispute will end.
-
Montreal
McGill University says pro-Palestinian demonstrators 'refuse' to collaborate, encampment violates policies
McGill University says the growing encampment on its lower field in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza violates its policies.
Quebec police officer anonymously donates kidney, changes schoolteacher's life
A police officer on Montreal's South Shore anonymously donated a kidney that wound up drastically changing the life of a schoolteacher living on dialysis.
Q&A: Quebec minister on the $603 million plan to protect the French language
Quebec Minister Responsible for the French Language Jean-François Roberge spoke to CTV News Montreal anchor Maya Johnson about the government's plan to spend $603 million to protect the French language
Atlantic
Burn ban not stopping some Nova Scotians from sparking up backyard blazes
Fire pit activity in Nova Scotia has been held to a minimum lately, but rain on Monday provided some relief from last week's mild and windy conditions.
'I’m horrified': N.B. advocates, users worried about animal tranquilizer
Four or five times a week, Josue Goguen tests street drugs at Ensemble in Moncton to see exactly what's in them.
Third youth charged with second-degree murder in death of 16-year-old: Halifax police
Police have charged a third youth in connection with the death of a teenager in Halifax last week.
Winnipeg
Winnipeg trial of man accused of killing four women starts with bid to toss jury
The trial of a Winnipeg man accused of killing four women began this morning with a preliminary matter before the jury is called in next week.
Winnipeg working on new way to fill potholes, with hopes of fewer repairs needed
There may be hope for Winnipeggers as they try to dodge numerous potholes on their daily commute. The city is testing out a new product known as Road Soup, which would be used to help fill the craters during the early spring.
'We’re almost stuck': Outrage in La Broquerie over property tax hike, road conditions
Some La Broquerie residents are outraged over a hefty property tax hike coming later this year.
Calgary
Alberta government announces 'master plan' for railway development
The Alberta government has laid out the path ahead for an ambitious passenger railway system it says 'has incredible potential' for the province.
Here's how Canada's capital gains tax increase will affect Albertans with vacation properties
A new capital gains tax increase, aimed at Canada’s highest earners, is causing frustration for some Albertans with secondary homes or cottages, according to a real estate broker.
Edmonton
'There have been deaths on that property': City plans to demolish former Dwayne's Home building
The city could be on the hook for the bill to demolish a problem building in the heart of Edmonton.
Drinks outside on Rice Howard Way? Council to review proposal next month
Edmonton could have a downtown outdoor entertainment district as soon as June 1.
Alberta Municipalities say proposed provincial bill will create chill effect
The organization representing Alberta's cities, towns and villages says a bill that would grant the province sweeping new powers over local governments is creating an atmosphere of fear.
Vancouver
Arrest made in fatal White Rock stabbing
Homicide investigators have arrested a man for the fatal stabbing of Kulwinder Singh Sohi in White Rock.
Pierre Poilievre weighs in on BC NDP plan to recriminalize public drug use
B.C.’s plan to reverse course on a major part of its decriminalization plan has triggered swift and sweeping reaction.
Richmond residents call out city councillors over conduct
Two Richmond residents claim members of city council stepped over the line during the tense meetings regarding the establishment of a supervised drug consumption site.