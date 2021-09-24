Showdown in the Downtown going virtual to help area charities

London, Ont. -

For the second year in a row Showdown in the Downtown is going virtual due to the pandemic.

Again this year it’s hoping to raise more than $250,000 for local charities and non-profit organizations like PHSS - Medical and Complex Care in Community and Fierce N Fit Boxing.

PHSS assists people in our community with complex medical needs and the new boxing program gives clients a chance to build confidence while getting physical.

“It’s a boxing program that’s focused and geared towards people with special needs,” says Taveena Kum, a two-time national boxing champ who runs Fierce N Fit Boxing. “The physical aspect provides great benefits for both emotionally and physically.”

This year’s Showdown in the Downtown is Saturday evening and is billed as a night with former MMA fighter Brendan Schaub.

“We’re excited to be part of the show,” says Leslie Giesbrecht from PHSS. “It definitely raises awareness for the population that we sure who would otherwise be overlooked.”