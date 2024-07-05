Shooting in Woodstock leaves one person dead, another injured

One person has died and another is injured after police in Woodstock, Ont. responded to multiple calls of "gunshots in the area."

Around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to Champlain Avenue between Athlone Avenue and Frontenac Crescent.

When they arrived, they found two people with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

According to police, one person was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to recover, and another was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A firearm has been recovered and after investigating, police said the two people were known to each other.

As of 6 a.m. on Friday, police said no charges have been laid and the investigation is ongoing.

Anybody with information or who may have any video surveillance footage from the area is asked to contact police at 519-537-2323, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.