Severed gas line being repaired in northeast London

Emergency crews are on scene of a severed gas line in northeast London.

According to London fire, people in the area of Pall Mall Street and William Street were asked to evacuate earlier today.

Crews are monitoring the air quality and Enbridge Gas is on site and has shut off the gas line.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area with traffic one block north, near William Street, Arthuer Street and Piccadilly Street, blocked in all directions.