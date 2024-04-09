LONDON
London

    • Severed gas line being repaired in northeast London

    Crews work to shut off a severed gas line in northeast London on April 9, 2024. (Source: London fire) Crews work to shut off a severed gas line in northeast London on April 9, 2024. (Source: London fire)
    Share

    Emergency crews are on scene of a severed gas line in northeast London.

    According to London fire, people in the area of Pall Mall Street and William Street were asked to evacuate earlier today.

    Crews are monitoring the air quality and Enbridge Gas is on site and has shut off the gas line.

    Drivers are being asked to avoid the area with traffic one block north, near William Street, Arthuer Street and Piccadilly Street, blocked in all directions.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    This hidden Eden in Mexico won't stay undiscovered forever

    The remote landscapes of La Huasteca Potosina – part of the larger La Huasteca region spanning multiple states – include vast desert, lush mountains and rainforest nooks with turquoise rivers and waterfalls. And the attractions within remain unknown to most international travellers – for now, at least.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News