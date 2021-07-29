Advertisement
Severe thunderstorm warning has ended for London-Middlesex
Published Thursday, July 29, 2021 6:42AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, July 29, 2021 9:07AM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- London-Middlesex is under a severe thunderstorm warning.
Just after 5:30 a.m., a severe thunderstorm watch was issued, followed by a severe thunderstorm warning around 7:40 a.m. for the following areas:
- London
- Parkhill
- Eastern Middlesex County
- Strathroy
- Komoka
- Western Middlesex County
With favourable conditions for thunderstorms, the public should be aware of that strong winds up to 100 km/h with large hail and locally heavy downpours are possible.
"Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall," states the Government of Canada's website.
