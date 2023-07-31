Serious injuries reported following crash involving motorcycle

London, Ont. police are investigating a serious collision in the city’s east end.

Police said a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle collided near Commissioners Road East and Sheffield Boulevard around 8 p.m.

The man riding the motorcycle was take to hospital with serious injuries.

Police closed the road for the investigation, which meant residents of the nearby subdivision weren’t allowed to drive home, and had to park their vehicles and walk around the crash scene.

London police used a drone to assist them in their investigation, which remains ongoing.

