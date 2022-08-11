Serious crash reported on Highway 401 at Colonel Talbot Road

A serious crash is impacting traffic in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near London, Ont.

Middlesex OPP responded to the collision on the 401 at Colonel Talbot Thursday morning.

#MiddlesexOPP officers on #Hwy401 EB at Col. Talbot @MiddlesexCentre for a serious collision. SB exit ramp to Col. Talbot is closed and the highway is down to 1 lane. Please be #patient and #SlowDown in the area. @CountyMiddlesex #jh pic.twitter.com/NuWdJdS43a — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) August 11, 2022

The southbound exit ramp to Colonel Talbot is closed and the highway is down to one lane.

Police are asking drivers to be patient and slowdown in the area.