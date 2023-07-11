Advertisement
Serious crash involving motorcycle in London
Published Tuesday, July 11, 2023 7:20AM EDT
A portion of Oxford Street was closed Monday evening following a crash involving a motorcycle. July 10, 2023. (Reta Ismail/CTV News London)
Share:
London police are investigating after a crash in the area of Oxford Street and Third Street.
Reports of a collision between a vehicle and an SUV came in around 9:30 p.m. on Monday with one person taken to hospital with unknown injuries.
Oxford Street was closed between Third Street and Clarke Road.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.