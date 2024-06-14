Serious crash being investigated in Woodstock
Police in Woodstock are investigating a serious crash.
According to a social media post, Springbank Avenue is closed in both directions between Alice Street and James Street.
The area is expected to be closed for several hours.
There is no word on how many vehicles are involved, how the crash happened, potential injuries or charges.
More information will be shared as it becomes available.
