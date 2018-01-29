Featured
Serious collision near Fanshawe under investigation
London police file photo. (CTV London)
Oxford Street was closed for several hours overnight Sunday due to a collision near Fanshawe College.
Police have released few details regarding the collision other than to say it was serious in nature.
Oxford was closed between Highbury Avenue and Second Street while an investigation was conducted.
All lanes were reopened shortly before 2 a.m.
