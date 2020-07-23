MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Two Woodstock, Ont. police officers were allegedly assaulted in separate incidents this week.

The first incident on Monday, police were called for a male exposing himself and urinating in public twice in the area of Park Row and Mill Street.

When officers attempted to arrest the 33-year-old man for public intoxication, police say he became verbally and physically aggressive, hitting one of the officer's head with a fist.

He was subsequently charged with committing an indecent act in a public place, public intoxication and assault with intent to resist arrest.

The man was held until sober and released with a future court date.

Then on Tuesday evening, police say a routine traffic stop for an expired validation sticker in the area of Dundas Street and Country Road 11 turned violent.

When the 63-year-old Woodstock man was first pulled over, police say he got out of his vehicle and approached the officer aggressively before returning to his vehicle and fleeing, just missing another vehicle.

The man's vehicle was then blocked in at a nearby business and he allegedly again approached aggressively, this time attempting to put the officer in a head lock.

The officer was able to gain control of the man until additional officers arrived but suffered scratches to the neck.

The suspect was arrested and charged with:

assaulting a peace officer

assault with intent to resist arrest

flight from police

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

expired validation sticker

no valid auto insurance

He was also released with a future court date.