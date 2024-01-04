Sentencing hearing to begin Thursday for man convicted of murdering members of London, Ont. Muslim family
Three days have been set aside for the sentencing hearing of Nathaniel Veltman, now 23, convicted of killing four members of the Afzaal family.
Talat Afzaal, 74, her son Salman, 46, his wife Madiha, 44, and their 15-year-old daughter Yumnah were all killed while their nine-year-old son survived his injuries.
The family was struck by a pickup truck at the corner of Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road in London on the evening of June 6, 2021.
Veltman pleaded not guilty to all charges, but after an 11-week trial in the fall of 2023, he was convicted by a Windsor, Ont. jury on Nov. 16, 2023 of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.
68 victim or community impact statements have been prepared for the sentencing hearing before Justice Renee Pomerance.
It will take two full days to get through the list with some being entered into the record in person and some virtually.
On Jan. 23, 2024, the Crown is expected to argue Veltman’s actions were terrorist activity, which the defence disputes.
On that date, Veltman will be given a chance to speak to the judge himself.
His lawyers told CTV News Wednesday it’s a decision Veltman alone can make and he has yet to decide if he will address the court.
It’s up to the judge whether or not she will return with a sentence on Jan. 23, 2024, or if she will reserve her decision for a later court date.
A conviction of first-degree murder comes with a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.
Each of the convictions – four first degree murder and one for attempted murder – will run concurrently.
According to his defence lawyers, if Veltman is found guilty of terrorist activity, it will become a part of his parole application sometime in 2046, if he is given credit for time already served.
Veltman has been in custody since the night of the attack on June 6, 2021.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Jeffrey Epstein documents unsealed, naming Prince Andrew and former U.S. president Clinton
Hundreds of pages of unsealed documents from a lawsuit connected to accused sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein were publicly released on Wednesday. This is the first set of documents to be unsealed under a December 18 court order, with more expected in the coming weeks.
Rate cuts and a return to growth: What Deloitte sees on the Canadian economic horizon
Deloitte Canada says the Canadian economy will return to growth in the second half of 2024, with interest rate cuts as early as this spring.
Denmark's queen makes one last public appearance before stepping down in a rare abdication
Europe's longest reigning monarch Queen Margrethe rode through Denmark’s capital Thursday in a gilded, horse-drawn coach as she concluded her last New Year celebrations before her abdication later this month.
Heads of 17 Canadian environmental charities collecting major compensation packages
A small group of leaders of Canadian charities in the environment, conservation, and animal protection sectors are taking home compensation packages equivalent to, and in some cases higher than, the salaries of provincial premiers.
PMO clarifies Trudeau and family stayed 'at no cost' during vacation in Jamaica
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office is clarifying that he and his family are vacationing in Jamaica 'at no cost at a location owned by family friends' after initially saying the family was paying for their stay.
Israel's allies warn against displacing Palestinians in Gaza to places like Canada
Countries traditionally aligned with Israel are warning its right-wing government against contemplating a displacement of people who live in the Gaza Strip, as Israeli officials repeatedly suggest Canada could take in Palestinians.
Nevada judge attacked by defendant during sentencing in Vegas courtroom scene captured on video
A Nevada judge was attacked Wednesday by a defendant in a felony battery case who leaped over a defence table and the judge's bench, landing atop her and sparking a bloody brawl involving court officials and attorneys, officials and witnesses said.
The long-awaited Jeffrey Epstein documents have been released. Read them here
The long-awaited documents from a lawsuit connected to Jeffrey Epstein were publicly released on Wednesday. Read the 943 pages here.
Ant-ibiotics: How a species of ant identifies and treats infected wounds among other ants
A new paper published Friday describes how a specific species of ants not only create their own antibiotics, but also identify infected wounds from sterile ones, a skill rarely seen in the animal or insect kingdom.
Kitchener
-
Fatal crash on Highway 401 closes lanes in Oxford County
OPP along with EMS and fire crews from South-West Oxford responded to the crash in the westbound lanes in the area of Foldens Line and Plank Line around 10 p.m.
-
Four pedestrians struck at Cambridge intersection
Police say four pedestrians were struck by a vehicle at a Cambridge intersection on Wednesday night.
-
Smash and grab robbery at Stratford jewelry store
Police are looking for four males who robbed a Stratford jewelry store on Wednesday night.
Windsor
-
Drugs, cash and weapons seized by Windsor police
Windsor police have recovered a stolen vehicle, a handgun and over $6,000 worth of illegal drugs.
-
Sentencing hearing to begin Thursday for man convicted of murdering members of London, Ont. Muslim family
Three days have been set aside for the sentencing hearing of Nathaniel Veltman, now 23, convicted of killing four members of the Afzaal family.
-
Fatal crash on Highway 401 closes lanes in Oxford County
OPP along with EMS and fire crews from South-West Oxford responded to the crash in the westbound lanes in the area of Foldens Line and Plank Line around 10 p.m.
Barrie
-
Reports of vehicle on track at Barrie's Allandale Waterfront Station
A police investigation is impacting Barrie's Go Train Service to Allandale Waterfront Station.
-
Collingwood man faces charges in NHL All-Star ticket scam
Collingwood man Todd Guthrie is accused of defrauding locals of thousands of dollars with non-existent NHL All-Star tickets.
-
75-year-old man lives in shed as demand for shelter this winter surges in Barrie
The harsh reality of homelessness is unmistakable in Barrie as makeshift shelters and encampments pop up across the city for those with no place to call home as winter temperatures start to plummet.
Northern Ontario
-
Trio charged after northern police seize cash, $80K in drugs
Three people have been charged with drug trafficking offences after a traffic stop in Kapuskasing on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Investigation underway after Sudbury suspect Tasered by police dies
More details are emerging following an incident Tuesday in Sudbury in which a 46-year-old man died while in police custody.
-
Police, MADD Canada left “disappointed” from Festive RIDE campaign results in northeastern Ontario
Figures released by Ontario Provincial Police paint a staggering picture of impaired driving over the holidays in northeastern Ontario, frustrating both Mothers Against Drunk Driving and police officers who arrive to horrifying, yet preventable crashes.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Trial of 'Freedom Convoy' organizers returns to court today
Two key convoy leaders are heading back to the courtroom today as the trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber enters its fourth month.
-
Orleans residents question city’s decision to remove street from list to prevent speeding
Residents in Orléans say more needs to be done about speeding on their residential street after the city says it no longer qualifies for traffic calming measures.
-
Coldest days of winter (so far) in the forecast for Ottawa
Environment Canada's forecast is calling for a low of minus 16 C Thursday night and minus 13 C Friday night, the coldest two nights of the winter so far.
Toronto
-
Toronto needs similar rules to New York City when it comes to e-bikes: retailer
A Toronto e-bike retailer thinks regulations should change following a fire caused by a lithium-ion battery on the city's subway system over the weekend.
-
Activity in downtown Toronto at highest level in years, but experts say there’s still a long way to go
Downtown Toronto appears to finally be bouncing back nearly four years after the onset of the pandemic, but it could still be a while before the city returns to its former glory, experts say.
-
Greater Toronto home sales for December rise as board expects rebound in 2024
Greater Toronto home sales rose 11.5 per cent last month compared with December 2022 as the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says it expects 2024 to bring a rebound in activity following a year plagued by unaffordability.
Montreal
-
2 victims identified, suspect charged in fatal Montreal New Year's Day hit-and-run
A Namibian man returning home from church and a second man have been identified as the two people killed in an early morning New Year's Day hit-and-run in Montreal.
-
Quebec ski hills adapting to the warm start to winter
There's no snow in the city but in the Eastern Townships, the ski hills are covered in white and mountains are making up for lost time.
-
Brasserie T! announces immediate closure; 130 workers laid off
Brasserie T! announced on Wednesday its immediate closure and that 130 workers were laid off.
Atlantic
-
'This has given new life to a lot of the residents': Advocates defend providing electricity to Halifax encampment
Some critics have been grumbling online about a recent arrangement that's brought free power to a homeless encampment in Halifax, but the man who's led the charge to provide electricity says it's a small concession that should be available in every camp.
-
Public asked to avoid Edmundston's ER as patient surge continues inside New Brunswick hospitals
Edmundston’s hospital is now on a list of New Brunswick emergency departments to avoid, unless it's an urgent or life-threatening situation.
-
Former student files lawsuit against Acadia Divinity College in Nova Scotia
A former student at Acadia Divinity College has filed a lawsuit against the school in Wolfville, N.S., alleging she was sexually abused by one of her professors between 1989 and 1991.
Winnipeg
-
Northern First Nation in lockdown due to shooting
The chief of a northern First Nation has confirmed the community is in lockdown after an early-morning shooting.
-
Arson suspected in New Year’s Day fire that totalled five homes in Manitoba community
Five trailers were destroyed and a sixth damaged in a massive New Year’s Day fire in a northern Manitoba community.
-
Osborne Village business gets paid for stolen items after restorative justice approach
A trio of alleged shoplifters got a chance to right their wrongs.
Calgary
-
Calgary paramedics experiencing burnout as shifts go unfilled
Calgary paramedics are already feeling the burnout of higher call volumes, but a lack of available workers has left dozens of shifts vacant over the holidays and into the first week of the new year.
-
Woman killed, man seriously injured in crash near Beiseker, Alta.
A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash near Beiseker, Alta., on Tuesday.
-
Calgary astronaut prepares for upcoming Artemis II mission
This year could be a historic one when it comes to Canada's involvement in space exploration, and Alberta will be well represented in the country's ongoing pursuit of the final frontier.
Edmonton
-
Investigation into extortion in Edmonton arsons leads to 6 arrests
Edmonton Police Service has confirmed it is investigating at least 18 incidents of extortion in the area since October, and investigators believe there may be additional cases.
-
'Times are hard': New parking meters, time limits worry central Edmonton business leaders
The signs say "coming soon" but this impending arrival doesn't appear to be generating much excitement.
-
Alberta's 2024 wildfire season shaping up as repeat of last year: dry, big
Dozens of fires from Alberta's record-breaking 2023 wildfire season are still burning, and with dry conditions so far this fall and winter, experts say the province could experience another one just like it.
Vancouver
-
'High risk, low reward': critics slam Surrey mayor's policing PR campaign
Mayor Brenda Locke's latest tactic in her fight to keep the RCMP in Surrey is an advertising campaign that’s reportedly costing taxpayers roughly $500,000.
-
'The black was staring back': B.C. couple discovers bear living under their deck
A Duncan, B.C., couple are no strangers to wildlife encounters around their home on the Cowichan River, but they were shocked when they found out a large creature had moved in right underneath their deck.
-
Search that found human remains in missing woman's backyard was lawful, B.C. court rules
Newly published court documents shed more light on the investigation into a B.C. man who was charged with manslaughter and indignity to human remains in his wife's death more than two years ago.