Sentencing hearing to begin Thursday for man convicted of murdering members of London, Ont. Muslim family

Three days have been set aside for the sentencing hearing of Nathaniel Veltman, now 23, convicted of killing four members of the Afzaal family.

Talat Afzaal, 74, her son Salman, 46, his wife Madiha, 44, and their 15-year-old daughter Yumnah were all killed while their nine-year-old son survived his injuries.

The family was struck by a pickup truck at the corner of Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road in London on the evening of June 6, 2021.

Veltman pleaded not guilty to all charges, but after an 11-week trial in the fall of 2023, he was convicted by a Windsor, Ont. jury on Nov. 16, 2023 of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

68 victim or community impact statements have been prepared for the sentencing hearing before Justice Renee Pomerance.

It will take two full days to get through the list with some being entered into the record in person and some virtually.

On Jan. 23, 2024, the Crown is expected to argue Veltman’s actions were terrorist activity, which the defence disputes.

On that date, Veltman will be given a chance to speak to the judge himself.

His lawyers told CTV News Wednesday it’s a decision Veltman alone can make and he has yet to decide if he will address the court.

It’s up to the judge whether or not she will return with a sentence on Jan. 23, 2024, or if she will reserve her decision for a later court date.

A conviction of first-degree murder comes with a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Each of the convictions – four first degree murder and one for attempted murder – will run concurrently.

According to his defence lawyers, if Veltman is found guilty of terrorist activity, it will become a part of his parole application sometime in 2046, if he is given credit for time already served.

Veltman has been in custody since the night of the attack on June 6, 2021.