Sentence handed down for 2019 hit-and-run crash

After being found guilty nine months ago, the man involved in the 2019 hit and run of Tristan Roby has been sentenced.

Jesse Bleck has been ordered to serve 4.5 years in prison and is prohibited from driving for 10 years. With time already served, Bleck has three years and nine months left on his sentence.

Speaking to the court, Justice Kelly Tranquilli said Bleck carries a high level of blame and worthiness for his conduct, “He was driving while prohibited. His attitude presented a danger to the public… he’s shown that the rules don’t apply to him,” she said.

Tranquilli went on to say that Beck, “Showed cruel and cowardly conduct… he left Tristan (Roby) for dead.”

Speaking with CTV news after the sentencing, Tristan’s mother Abby, said, “Right now I don’t know how to feel… I’m just taking it all in…He’s [Bleck] a monster only a monster would have done what he did.”

Roby, who was 17 years old at the time of the crash, was let with life-altering brain injuries.

