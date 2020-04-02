LONDON, ONT. -- Beer drinkers across the province can now start returning those empties piling up in the basement or garage next week at select Beer Store locations.

On March 19, the Beer Store stopped accepting recycling materials in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

It wanted to ensure staff had enough personal protective equipment (PPE).

On Monday, 71 locations across the province will start taking back recyclables.

They will operate from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and regular operating hours on Sunday.

Here's a partial list of the stores taking empties in our region:

London 1600 Dundas St., E.

London 414 Wharncliffe Rd. S.

London 1199 Oxford St. W.

Hanover 576 11th St.

Owen Sound – 965 10th St. W.

Sarnia – 1107 Confederation

St. Thomas – 1014 Talbot St.

Woodstock 86 Beale St.

On Sundays empty containers will also be accepted in a drive-thru at the Beer Store Distribution Centre at 280 Sovereign Rd. in London from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More Beer Stores across Ontario will start taking back empties at a later date to be announced.