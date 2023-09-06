Section of Adelaide Street North to close for underpass project construction

If you use Adelaide Street North as part of your daily commute, you might want to find an alternate route starting Wednesday, as a section of the road will be closed for construction on the Adelaide Underpass Project.

According to the City of London, Adelaide Street North between McMahen and Elias streets will be closed between Wednesday and Friday to allow for the second of two rail bridge pieces to be moved into place as part of the Adelaide Underpass Project.

A crane will remove part of the existing rail bridge structure and place the new rail bridge piece on the north side of the tracks.

“Installation of the two new rail bridge pieces is an important milestone that allows the project to progress to excavation for the underpass itself, which traffic will use to pass beneath the tracks,” a release from the city reads.

London Transit routes 16 and 92 will be detoured along Piccadilly Street, William Street and Princess Street while the work gets underway.

Adelaide Street North from Elias Street to just north of McMahen Street, and Central Avenue from William Street to Elizabeth Street is being reconstructed in order to add an underpass beneath the rail tracks to allow for traffic to move freely while trains are crossing.

In addition, the project will see intersection improvements and active transportation connections through the area, including wide multi-use paths on both sides of Adelaide Street.

Construction began in the spring of 2022 and is scheduled for completion by fall of 2024, with some carryover work expected in 2025.