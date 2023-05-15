Section of Adelaide Street North closed until Wednesday

A heads up for drivers, but a major London, Ont. artery is out of commission for the next two days due to emergency sewer repairs.

According to the city, Adelaide Street is shut down to all traffic between Dufferin Avenue and Pall Mall Street for emergency sewer repairs.

It will reopen by the end of day on Wednesday.

Drivers will be detoured to Hamilton Road, Highbury Avenue and Oxford Street East while the closure in in place, while local access will be permitted north and south of Pall Mall Street and Dufferin Avenue.

The city advises that drivers should expect delays.

Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the area, and business remain open.

“We recognize this is a significant transportation impact in an already busy construction season,” the city said in a release. “Please be mindful of others on the roads and watch your speed.”