Second victim of fatal Middlesex Centre crash identified

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the family of the second victim of a fatal crash in Middlesex Centre from Dec. 22.

Lola May Fentie was a 16-year-old student at Strathroy District Collegiate Institute who was one week away from her birthday, according to the fundraising page.

The organizer of the GoFundMe confirmed to CTV News London that Fentie was one of the two victims who died in the tragic vehicle rollover.

On the morning of Dec. 22, police responded to a single vehicle rollover crash in Middlesex Centre on Amiens road, near Oxbow Drive and Melrose Drive. Two people died in the crash, with three others taken to hospital, according to police.

According to the Denning’s Strathroy Funeral Home, Fentie had a “tough, feisty and fun-loving personality” and “her smile could light up an entire room.”

Fentie had been accepted to “every nursing program she applied to,” according to the GoFundMe, and the obituary added that her “hard work and empathy lent themselves perfectly to her future profession of nursing and medicine.”

A separate GoFundMe page was set up the day after the incident for 17-year-old Aleah Van Erp. She was the other victim who died in the crash, according to the fundraising page.

“She supported her family, friends and herself,” reads Fentie's obituary. “She loved being around her friends and was always happiest when surrounded by the people who meant the most to her.

Fentie’s funeral service will take place on Dec. 31.

— With files from CTV News London's Bryan Bicknell