GoFundMe set up for family of teenager lost in fatal Middlesex Centre crash

A horrific crash in Middlesex Centre on Thursday claimed the lives of two people and sent three others to hospital. On Friday, a GoFundMe account was launched to support the family of 17-year-old Aleah Van Erp, who lost her life in the crash.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to a single vehicle rollover crash in Middlesex Centre, located on Amiens Road near Oxbow Drive and Melrose Drive.

Police said two people died in the crash, and three others were sent to hospital, two with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not yet released any information about the victims, but according to a GoFundMe page, one of the victim’s was 17-year-old Aleah Van Erp.

“Aleah was so full of life, loved all animals, nature, art, photography, crafting, her friends, and her family,” the GoFundMe reads. “She will be missed so very much by everyone that knew her.”

According to the fundraiser, the proceeds raised will go towards supporting the Van Erp family. As of Friday night, nearly $21,000 had been raised.

“Aleah is loved and missed by her parents, brother, family, and friends," the GoFundMe reads.

Amiens Road was closed for several hours while police investigated.

Police have not yet revealed the cause of the crash.

— With files from Kristylee Varley and Bryan Bicknell