    • Second fatal crash in a week in Lambton County

    For the second time in a week, a fatal crash has claimed the life of somebody in Lambton County,

    The two-vehicle crash happened around 7:40 a.m. in the area of Inwood Road and Rokeby Line in Brook Township.

    According to OPP, the 24-year-old driver of one of the vehicles, from Alvinston, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

    Drivers are reminded not to go around the barriers and police said updates will be provided as they become available.

