    • Crash victim identified from fatal incident last week

    The victim of a fatal crash in Lambton County last week has been identified.

    OPP said a 61-year-old driver from Petrolia was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver's name was not released.

    Crews were called to the two-vehicle crash around 11:30 a.m. on March 8.

    Courtright Line at Marthaville Road was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.

