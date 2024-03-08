OPP respond to fatal crash in Lambton County

OPP in Lambton County responded to the scene of a fatal crash on Friday.

It happened at the intersection of Marthaville Road and Courtright Line in Enniskillen Township, just south of Petrolia, Ont, just after 11 a.m. on Friday morning.

Police said the crash involved a commercial vehicle and a passenger vehicle, with one person being pronounced deceased on scene.

The intersection was closed for several hours while police investigated. Motorists were asked not to drive around the road closure barricades.

The cause of the crash and identity of the victim remain unclear at this time.

Police said more details will be provided when they become available.

— With files from CTV News London's Gerry Dewan