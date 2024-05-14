Grand opening for new Northwest London Resource Centre

Residents in northwest London, Ont. have a new neighbourhood hub.

The Northwest London Resource Centre held its grand opening Tuesday, welcoming about 100 community members and dignitaries to its new facility.

The centre serves as a welcome hub for newcomers. It also provides networking opportunities, along with employment skills for youth and adults. Further, it houses an emergency food bank for those in need.

The new 6,300 square foot facility is located in the former LCBO outlet outside Sherwood Forest Mall on Wonderland Road North. It relocated from a much smaller facility inside the mall.

Northwest London Resource Centre Chair Gary Williams said community members have come to rely on such facilities.

“The resource centres are really one of the unsung heroes of the city,” said Williams.

“They’re almost invisible if you don’t know what they are or what they do. For example, during the COVID problem, they were one of the few agencies that actually stayed open to try to help people that needed it,” he said.

The Northwest London Resource Centre will be open six days a week.