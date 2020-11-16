LONDON, ONT. -- Oxford OPP are investigating a pair of suspicious fires at the same address over the period of two months.

Friday night an unknown person attended a 35th Line address in Zorra Township and a rock truck was set on fire.

A similar truck was also torched at the same property on Sep. 18.

Police have released a photo of someone they consider to be a person of interest.

Police are asking anyone who may recognize this person to contact them.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.