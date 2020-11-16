Advertisement
Second arson at same location two months later: OPP
Published Monday, November 16, 2020 1:57PM EST
OPP released this photo of a person of interest into an arson investigation in Zorra Township.
LONDON, ONT. -- Oxford OPP are investigating a pair of suspicious fires at the same address over the period of two months.
Friday night an unknown person attended a 35th Line address in Zorra Township and a rock truck was set on fire.
A similar truck was also torched at the same property on Sep. 18.
Police have released a photo of someone they consider to be a person of interest.
Police are asking anyone who may recognize this person to contact them.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.