Seasonal temperatures carry the London region through the week
A cloudy start to Wednesday as temperatures start above the freezing mark, warming slightly as we move throughout the day.
"Temperatures are right where they should be for this time of year," said CTV News London meteorologist, Julie Atchison.
Breaks of sunshine are also possible Wednesday as we move through the latter half of the day, added Atchison.
Getting an early look ahead to the weekend, sunshine is expected Friday with the chance for showers Saturday.
"Slight risk for showers on Saturday as an area of low pressure moves south of the Great Lakes, which could being a little bit of rainfall towards Elgin County, Lambton County, you'll be on the fringe of this, [as well as] Middlesex and Oxford. Areas in midwestern Ontario, not expecting the moisture to push that far north," said Atchison.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Wednesday: Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Wind southwest 20 km/h. High 6.
Wednesday Night: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries early this evening. Clearing overnight. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 10 overnight.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 7. Wind chill minus 11 in the morning.
Friday: Sunny. High 7.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 8.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 6.
Monday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High plus 5.
