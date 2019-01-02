

CTV London





Friends and family, along with London police continue to hold out hope and locate Shelley Desrochers on the anniversary of her disappearance.

It was three years ago on Jan. 2, 2016, that Desrochers was last seen in the Old East Village.

While there have been reports she was seen a few days later, it was Jan. 2, 2016, that a police officer encountered Desrochers, making that the last confirmed sighting.

She is known to have lived a "high-risk" lifestyle according to police.

Desrochers is described as white, 5’ 2” and 130lbs with hazel eyes. At the time of her disappearance, she had long brown hair. She has a distinctive walking style, described as being “pigeon-toed,” and has various visible tattoos which include a rose, a heart and a bluebird.

The London Police Service tip line is (519) 660-5842 or anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or Crimestoppers.