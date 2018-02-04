

The sisters of Shelley Desrochers, who has been missing more than two years, got together on Shelley's 44th birthday to draw attention to her disappearance.

Her sisters, Laura and Tasha, have chosen to place a commemorative bench at Rayner Gardens on Springbank Drive.

While they do not want to be in the public eye, Laura and Tasha met CTV News at the bench Sunday to talk about Shelley.

“Shelley always enjoyed this park. Shelley also enjoyed coming out here and rollerblading. When we were kids, we used to come here often. This is a way for us to be with Shelley,” Tasha says.

The pair hope to get some answers about their sister’s disappearance.

The last glimpse of Shelley, a mother of three and grandmother, may have been on Hamilton Road near Rectory Street early in January 2016.

“There is no real answers as to where Shelley is,” Tasha says. “We only hope that someone will come forward, give us insight into what's happened. It’s not easy not knowing; we just want to know.”

Close to a dozen tips were received as a result of a poster and social media blitz that began January 2 by London police on the second anniversary of the day Desrochers was last confirmed to have been seen.

During the past two years, there have been rallies (including one planned downtown Sunday) and a podcast to help raise awareness of her disappearance.

While Laura appreciates the help in keeping her sister’s case in the spotlight, they want to be the ones in the lead.

“It’s time (for others) to wrap things up,” Laura says. “Our family would like to keep things to ourselves. We are continuing to put her out there, and look for leads.”

They are also working closely with London police.

Desrochers is described as Caucasian, 5-foot-2 and 130 lbs. with hazel eyes. At the time of her disappearance, she had long brown hair.

She has a distinctive walking style, described as being “pigeon-toed,” and has various visible tattoos which include a rose, a heart and a bluebird.

The London Police Service tip line is (519) 660-5842 or anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.londoncrimestoppers.com.