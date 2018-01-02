

CTV London





London police are renewing a push for tips into the disappearance of Shelley Desrochers who was last seen two years ago today.

Investigators will be on the streets of London, armed with posters in thehopes of gaining information in the ongoing search for Desrochers.

It was two years ago today that Desrochers, 43, was last seen in downtown London. While there have been reports she was seen a few days later, it was January 2, 2016, that a police officer encountered Desrochers, making that the last confirmed sighting.

Police say they have received more than 180 tips to date.

“We have received more than 180 tips to date and there have been more than 600 investigative actions taken,” said Det/Sgt. Alex Krygsman in a news release. “We are hopeful that with the passage of time, someone will come forward with information that will help us bring Shelley home to her family and friends.”

Shelley is described as Caucasian, 5’ 2” and 130lbs with hazel eyes. At the time of her disappearance, she had long brown hair. She has a distinctive walking style, described as being “pigeon-toed,” and has various visible tattoos which include a rose, a heart and a bluebird.

The London Police Service tip line is (519) 660-5842 or anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.londoncrimestoppers.com.