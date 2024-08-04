Search continues for Anna, the missing 7-year-old girl in Thames River

Four days after a seven-year-old girl fell into the Thames River, the search continues west in the Thames River toward the city limits.

The London Fire Department (LFD) and OPP dive team had plans to make it to the far west end of the city with their water crews Saturday, but they did not make it that far before the end of the night.

That search is continuing Sunday to find Anna Bielli who went into the river near Adelaide and Kipps Lane where her family lives.

London Police tells CTV News they will have an update on the search by Sunday afternoon.

The OPP helicopter was flying low over the river near the decommissioned Springbank Dam, while the Fanshawe Dam has been closed to reduce the water levels, allowing the search teams to walk in waist-high water in the Thames River.

“It is difficult situations with the current, water levels and our crews are working in hot conditions. We’ll continue to search until we bring closure,” Platoon Chief Colin Shewell of the LFD told CTV News Saturday.