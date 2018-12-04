A tractor-trailer driver has been charged after a school bus was struck on Highway 89 early Tuesday morning.

Wellington County OPP were called to Highway 89 near Wllington Road 16 just east of Mount Forest shortly after 7:30 a.m.

According to investigators, an eastbound school bus was slowing down to complete a turn when it was rear-ended by the transport truck.

The school bus driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries while the driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

There were no students on the bus at the time of the crash.

A 44-year-old man from Petrolia has been charged with careless driving in the collision.