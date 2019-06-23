

London, CTV London





A school bus was destroyed by fire on the property Lucas Secondary School early Sunday morning. Loud explosions, believed to be the tires blowing out, could be heard for blocks around. The bus was charred from engine to back bumper. Witnesses believe the fire started around 3am. Lucas is located at 656 Tennent Avenue, in the area of Fanshawe Park Road East and Adelaide Street North. It’s believed there were no injuries as a result of the fire and a cause has not been determined. A London Police presence remains at the school.