School bus fire causes loud 'explosions' that rattle north London
London, CTV London
Published Sunday, June 23, 2019 10:33AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 23, 2019 12:11PM EDT
A school bus was destroyed by fire on the property Lucas Secondary School early Sunday morning. Loud explosions, believed to be the tires blowing out, could be heard for blocks around. The bus was charred from engine to back bumper. Witnesses believe the fire started around 3am. Lucas is located at 656 Tennent Avenue, in the area of Fanshawe Park Road East and Adelaide Street North. It’s believed there were no injuries as a result of the fire and a cause has not been determined. A London Police presence remains at the school.