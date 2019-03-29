

CTV London





St. Thomas police are warning the public about cannabis edibles after seizing some from a local high school student.

Police say the 16-year-old was charged under the Ontario Cannabis Act and fined $125 after edibles were seized.

Officials are concerned due to the amount of THC distillate contained in the edible, which resembles a gummy worm.

According to officials, the candy contained 200 mg of purified THC, which can be potent if consumed all at once.

Police report that online cannabis shops indicate 30 mg of THC distillate is enough to make even an experienced user high.

They are reminding people that it can take up to three hours before a user feels any effect from edibles and the effects can last up to eight hours.

Products should be kept away from children to prevent accidental consumption.